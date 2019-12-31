What to do in Rome in January 2020

With the Christmas festivities behind us, Rome looks forward to a New Year and a 2020 full of interesting social and cultural events in the Eternal City. Here are our suggestions for things to do in January, one for each day of the month.
2 Jan. Have fun ice-skating around the large rink at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.
3 Jan. Enjoy a traditional English Breakfast at world-renowned Babingtons Tea Room.
4 Jan. Catch the Pompei e Santorini exhibition before it closes at Scuderie Del Quirinale.
5 Jan. Take your kids to the Living Dinosaurs exhibit at Ex-Caserma Guido Reni.
6 Jan. Swing by Moriondo & Gariglio for their famous bonbons before lunch on La Befana.
7 Jan. Walk down Via Cola di Rienzo to score some great finds during the winter sales.
8 Jan. Take advantage of the opening of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies to see works by Guttuso.
9 Jan. American Poet Judith Baumel reads new work at St Stephen's Cultural Center Foundation.
10 Jan. Beat the back to work blues with a whipped cream-topped hot chocolate at Giolitti.
11 Jan. Be bowled over by the art and grandeur of Galleria Colonna, only open on Saturdays.
12 Jan. Take a day trip to the deserted town of Canale Monterano.
13 Jan. Immerse yourself in the cinematic world of Sergio Leone at Ara Pacis.
14 Jan. Let your kids explore the Auditorium Parco della Musica with a guided tour.
15 Jan. Get to the Centrale Montemartini museum to see the Colours of the Etruscans exhibition.
16 Jan. Grab tickets to Frozen to see the Disney on Ice production at Palazzo dello Sport.
17 Jan. Take your dog to St Peter’s Square to receive a blessing in celebration of S. Antonio Abate.
18 Jan. Explore the vast exhibition curated by the Louvre and Villa Medici at the French Academy.
19 Jan. Sign up for La Corsa di Miguel, the non-competitive run through Rome.
20 Jan. Start your day with a maritozzo, the breakfast of champions.
21 Jan. Escape to the Victoria Regeneration Spa in Ostia, open until 21.00.
22 Jan. Take the kids to see the farm animals at La Fattorietta near St Peter's.
23 Jan. Meet a friend at Palazzo Braschi to enjoy the exhibit Canova: Eternal Beauty.
24 Jan. Hop on the train to Assisi to marvel at the cathedral and the beautiful mediaeval town.
25 Jan. Indulge in a barbecue sauce-covered burger at TBSP Restaurant near Re di Roma metro.
26 Jan. Wine enthusiasts can’t miss the Natural Wine Festival at the Westin Excelsior Roma.
27 Jan. Gather a team for the popular pub quiz in English at Scholars Lounge.
28 Jan. Check out S. Cecilia’s Music Adventure lesson and concert for ages 8 and up.
29 Jan. See an English-language performance of Charley's Aunt at Teatro S. Genesio.
30 Jan. Go underground at the Vatican and visit St Peter’s Tomb.
31 Jan. The S. Cecilia Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky: Concert for pianoforte.