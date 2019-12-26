New Year's Day Parade in Rome

American marching bands and cheerleaders celebrate New Year's Day in Rome.

More than 1,000 musicians from some of America's best-known high school marching bands will stage a free, family-orientated parade in central Rome on 1 January 2020 to celebrate New Year's Day.

The 14th edition of the annual event involves US marching bands joining forces with renowned Italian musical folk groups to perform alongside majorettes from Italy and Croatia, folk groups and historical re-enactors.

Beginning in Piazza del Popolo at 15.30, the parade will run along Via del Corso, Via Frattina, Piazza di Spagna, Via del Babuino and Via di Ripetta in a colourful extravaganza lasting over two and half hours.

For full details see Rome Parade website.

General Info

Address Piazza del Popolo, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://romeparade.com/

View on Map

New Year's Day Parade in Rome

Piazza del Popolo, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

