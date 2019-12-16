Canale Monterano: deserted village near Rome

With its evocative ruins draped in greenery, Canale Monterano makes an enchanting day trip from Rome.

An air of mystery surrounds Canale Monterano, a small deserted village built on top of a hill north of Rome.

Human settlements in the Monterano area can be traced back to the Bronze Age, however an attack by the French army in the late 18th century, followed by an outbreak of malaria, led the inhabitants to abandon their village, leaving its ghostly remains behind. Monterano's evocative ruins, draped in greenery, have appeared in numerous movies over the years from Ben-Hur to Il Marchese del Grillo.

Located northwest of Rome, Canale Monterano can be found near the town of Bracciano, best known for its volcanic lake. How to get there

Train: Take the Manziana-Canale Monterano train (1 hour 37 mins) from Roma Ostiense.

Bus: Take the Line 223 Bus from Roma Termini to Stazione La Giustiniana (43 mins). Take a second bus from Giustiniana on the Cotral line, getting off at Canale Monterano (1 hour).

Car: By car, it is 72 km northwest from Rome to Canale Monterano via SR2. The drive takes 1.5 hours.