Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome

Rock 'n' roll, funk and soul at Teatro S. Genesio in Prati area of Rome.

4 Jan. Rome's Vitala Festival kicks off 2020 with a concert by Eddie & the Hot Rocks, a lively act performing rock 'n' roll, funk and soul music, at Teatro S. Genesio on Saturday 4 January.

The band is fronted by singer and harmonica player Eddie Zengeni and features singers and musicians from Rome's local and international scene.

The concert begins at 21.00. For full details, including ticket prices and reservations, see Facebook event page.

General Info

Address Via Podgora, 1, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

