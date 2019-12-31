Rome reading by American poet Judith Baumel

9 Jan. A reading with American Poet Judith Baumel from her new book, Passeggiate, hosted by St Stephen's Creative Writing Teacher, Moira Egan on Thursday 9 January at 19.00 at St Stephen's Cultural Center Foundation on Viale Aventino 17.

“Passeggiata” means “stroll” in Italian and this book takes us on a series of urgent walks and conversations. With characters from classical pastoral poems reborn as contemporary Sicilians and Bronxites, these poems depict love and war, lyric and loss, justice and anger. The otherworldly names hide and unveil, distance us and bring us close to essential questions.

Refracting the wisdom of the Bible, Theocritus, Virgil, Milton, W.E. B. Du Bois, Wallace Stevens and Adrienne Rich, among others, these poems confront contemporary social and political disasters.

General Info

Address Via Aventina, 17, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

