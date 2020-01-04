Roma Fringe Festival 2020

Rome welcomes 2020 edition of Roma Fringe Festival.

6-24 Jan. This festival dedicated to independent theatre features Italian and international acts, with genres usually including performance, drama, comedy, street art, stand-up, sung theatre, theatrical dance, improvisation, puppet theatre and workshops.

 The festival takes place in La Pelanda at the Mattataio in Testaccio from 6-17 January, with a grand finale at Teatro Vascello on25 January.

For full programme details see website.

General Info

Address Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

