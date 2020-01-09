El Greco at Palazzo Rhinoceros in Rome

Fondazione Aldi Fendi - Esperimenti shows El Greco masterpiece for free.

A painting by El Greco, portraying Rome's patron saints Peter and Paul, comes to Italy for the first time thanks to the city's Fondazione Aldi Fendi - Esperimenti at Palazzo Rhinoceros.

The painting by the Spanish master, on loan from the Hermitage in St Petersburg, will be on display for free until 15 March as part of a three-year agreement with the Russian museum.

Dating from between 1587 and 1592, the painting is one of several versions of the theme by the artist, with others held in collections in Barcelona and Stockholm.

The arrival of the El Greco masterpiece in Rome follows the display of Michelangelo's Crouching Boy in 2018 which saw Palazzo Rhinoceros welcome 22,000 visitors.

Alda Fendi said the works are shown for free as she believes that "culture is the heritage of humanity."

For full details see Palazzo Rhinoceros website. Photo La Repubblica.

General Info

Address Fondazione Alda Fendi - Esperimenti, Via dei Cerchi, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

El Greco at Palazzo Rhinoceros in Rome

Fondazione Alda Fendi - Esperimenti, Via dei Cerchi, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

