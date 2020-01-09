Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 9-15 January

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 9-15 January 2019.

LITTLE WOMEN

Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.Directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh., Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283.16.45., Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068.15.45, 17.30, 20.00, 22.30., Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082.18.40, 22.10. For daily updated times see website , Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361.21.00.12.30, 21.00., Largo Ascianghi 1.15.00, 17.30, 20.00, 22.30., Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960.18.30.20.10., Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino).20.10.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU



Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation. Directed by Ken Loach, starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16 (Via del Corso, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 18.20, 20.25, 22.30.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Gaywalker saga. Directed by J.J. Abrams, starring Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 16.00. For daily updated times check website.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE



A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Directed by Richard Linklater, starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15 (Villa Borghese), tel. 068553485. 9-10 Jan 19.10. 11 Jan 22.00. 12 Jan - no show. 13-15 Jan 19.20.

KNIVES OUT



A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Directed by Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 22.30.

A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK



A young couple arrive in New York for a weekend where they are met with bad weather and a series of adventures and misadventures. Directed by Woody Allen, starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning.

Giulio Cesare, Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283. Daily 22.40.