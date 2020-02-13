MAXXI celebrates Valentine's Day in Rome

Two-for-one ticket offer at MAXXI for S. Valentino.

Rome's MAXXI Museo delle arti del XXI secolo celebrates Valentine's Day with a two-for-one offer on Friday 14 February.

In addition MAXXI will be have a special one-day-only offer on its MyMAXXI Family&Friends card, the subscription that offers two people unlimited visits to the museum for a year: on Valentine's Day membership cards will cost €70 instead of €90.

For full details see MAXXI website.

General Info

Address Via Guido Reni, 4A, 00196 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

MAXXI celebrates Valentine's Day in Rome

Via Guido Reni, 4A, 00196 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican Museums free on Sunday 29 December
Museums

Vatican Museums free on Sunday 29 December

Saturday night show at Rome's Etruscan Museum in Villa Giulia
Museums

Saturday night show at Rome's Etruscan Museum in Villa Giulia

Rome's Galleria Nazionale free on Easter Sunday
Museums

Rome's Galleria Nazionale free on Easter Sunday

Vatican Museums free on 27 January
Museums

Vatican Museums free on 27 January

Vatican Museums free on 30 December
Museums

Vatican Museums free on 30 December

Tours in English of Villa Giulia in Rome
Museums

Tours in English of Villa Giulia in Rome

Ludwig Pollak: Archaeologist and art dealer
Museums

Ludwig Pollak: Archaeologist and art dealer

Live music at night in Rome's museums
Museums

Live music at night in Rome's museums

L'Ara com'era at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum
Museums

L'Ara com'era at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum

Rome's Palazzo Merulana opens late for European Heritage Days
Museums

Rome's Palazzo Merulana opens late for European Heritage Days

Tour in English of vault at Galleria Nazionale in Rome
Museums

Tour in English of vault at Galleria Nazionale in Rome

€7 entry to Rome's MAXXI in August
Museums

€7 entry to Rome's MAXXI in August

Free entry for mothers at MAXXI for Festa della Mamma
Museums

Free entry for mothers at MAXXI for Festa della Mamma

Rome museums free on Easter Sunday
Museums

Rome museums free on Easter Sunday

Rome museums free on 4 March
Museums

Rome museums free on 4 March