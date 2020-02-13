MAXXI celebrates Valentine's Day in Rome
Two-for-one ticket offer at MAXXI for S. Valentino.
Rome's MAXXI Museo delle arti del XXI secolo celebrates Valentine's Day with a two-for-one offer on Friday 14 February.
In addition MAXXI will be have a special one-day-only offer on its MyMAXXI Family&Friends card, the subscription that offers two people unlimited visits to the museum for a year: on Valentine's Day membership cards will cost €70 instead of €90.
For full details see MAXXI website.
Via Guido Reni, 4A, 00196 Roma RM, Italia
