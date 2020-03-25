Exploring MAXXI during the Covid-19 emergency

Liberi di Uscire Col Pensiero or “Explore with your mind” is the slogan that MAXXI, Museo Nazionale degli arti del XXI secolo has chosen for its initiatives during the enforced closure for the Covid-19 emergency.

All its suggestions are located on the museum's website and under #imstayingathomewithmaxxi.

There are an enormous number of options. These include the collection itself, the story of MAXXI's ten-year history, video presentations from the curators of each section, as well as workshops for families and children.

There is a section on Film at MAXXI about the documentaries that would have competed March in the ExtraDoc Festival organised in conjunction with Fondazione Cinema per Rome. And MAXXI is also putting together a new project called A new World with artists and scientists to look at what is happening to us now and what it will mean for the future.

Another section full of hope is about MAXXI L'Aquila which should be opening on 12 June in the recently restored baroque Palazzo Ardinghelli in L'Aquila. This new space in the heart of the old city will be dedicated to artistic and cultural initiatives in the central Abruzzo region of Italy. In 2009 the region was devastated by an 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which destroyed most of the ancient city of L'Aquila. There will also be space in the magnificent palace for new MAXXI collections of art, architecture and photographs, as well as temporary exhibitions and educational programmes.

