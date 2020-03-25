Exploring MAXXI during the Covid-19 emergency

 

Liberi di Uscire Col Pensiero or “Explore with your mind” is the slogan that MAXXI, Museo Nazionale degli arti del XXI secolo has chosen for its initiatives during the enforced closure for the Covid-19 emergency.

All its suggestions are located on the museum's website and under #imstayingathomewithmaxxi.

There are an enormous number of options. These include the collection itself, the story of MAXXI's ten-year history, video presentations from the curators of each section, as well as workshops for families and children. 

Also read: 

There is a section on Film at MAXXI about the documentaries that would have competed March in the ExtraDoc Festival organised in conjunction with Fondazione Cinema per Rome. And MAXXI is also putting together a new project called A new World with artists and scientists to look at what is happening to us now and what it will mean for the future. 

Also read: 

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura

Rome Opera House dancers train at home

Another section full of hope is about MAXXI L'Aquila which should be opening on 12 June in the recently restored baroque Palazzo Ardinghelli in L'Aquila. This new space in the heart of the old city will be dedicated to artistic and cultural initiatives in the central Abruzzo region of Italy. In 2009 the region was devastated by an 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which destroyed most of the ancient city of L'Aquila. There will also be space in the magnificent palace for new MAXXI collections of art, architecture and photographs, as well as temporary exhibitions and educational programmes. 

ph: Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree / Shutterstock.com

 

General Info

Address MAXXI, Via Guido Reni, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Exploring MAXXI during the Covid-19 emergency

MAXXI, Via Guido Reni, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69942
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's Museums stay open on Instagram
Museums

Italy's Museums stay open on Instagram

MAXXI celebrates Valentine's Day in Rome
Museums

MAXXI celebrates Valentine's Day in Rome

Vatican Museums free on Sunday 29 December
Museums

Vatican Museums free on Sunday 29 December

Saturday night show at Rome's Etruscan Museum in Villa Giulia
Museums

Saturday night show at Rome's Etruscan Museum in Villa Giulia

Rome's Galleria Nazionale free on Easter Sunday
Museums

Rome's Galleria Nazionale free on Easter Sunday

Vatican Museums free on 27 January
Museums

Vatican Museums free on 27 January

Vatican Museums free on 30 December
Museums

Vatican Museums free on 30 December

Tours in English of Villa Giulia in Rome
Museums

Tours in English of Villa Giulia in Rome

Ludwig Pollak: Archaeologist and art dealer
Museums

Ludwig Pollak: Archaeologist and art dealer

Live music at night in Rome's museums
Museums

Live music at night in Rome's museums

L'Ara com'era at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum
Museums

L'Ara com'era at Rome's Ara Pacis Museum

Rome's Palazzo Merulana opens late for European Heritage Days
Museums

Rome's Palazzo Merulana opens late for European Heritage Days

Tour in English of vault at Galleria Nazionale in Rome
Museums

Tour in English of vault at Galleria Nazionale in Rome

€7 entry to Rome's MAXXI in August
Museums

€7 entry to Rome's MAXXI in August

Free entry for mothers at MAXXI for Festa della Mamma
Museums

Free entry for mothers at MAXXI for Festa della Mamma