Rome hosts Maker Faire 2022 at Gazometro in Ostiense

The European edition of Maker Faire takes place at the Gazometro in the Ostiense area of Rome from 7-9 October.

This family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and innovation is part of the worldwide Maker Movement whose members create new products from unused, discarded or broken electronic devices.

The Maker Faire in Rome brings together resourceful innovators from across Europe, to showcase their inventions and share their knowledge.

The 2022 event opens on Friday 7 October at 15.00, until 19.00, and over the weekend is it open both days from 10.00 until 19.00.

The programme includes hundreds of talks, children's workshops and demonstrations on subjects such as home automation, drones and robotics, 3D printing, internet, circular economy, and technology applied to transport, cooking and music.

For full information on Rome event, in English, see Maker Faire website.