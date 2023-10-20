26.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 20 October 2023
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Romaeuropa Festival: Fantasie Meccaniche in Rome
What's on Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival: Fantasie Meccaniche in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Music by Ondrej Adámek, Unsuk Chin, Vito Žuraj.

Romaeuropa Festival stages the national premiere of Fantasie Meccaniche at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome on Saturday 4 November at 17.00.

The event is dedicated to three celebrated contemporary composers - Ondrej Adámek, Unsuk Chin and Vito Žuraj - each of whom in the past have held scholarships at the Villa Massimo German Academy in Rome before gaining international acclaim for their originality.

The evening comprises three ensemble performances of musical compositions by the three composers - Karakuri – Poupée mécanique by Adámek, Fantaisie Mécanique by Chin, and Hors d’œuvre by Žuraj - and concluding with Xerrox Vol. 4 by Alva Noto.

Romaeuropa, Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival, hosts a diverse programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

The 38th edition of the festival comprises 90 different shows being held in 13 venues across Rome, involving more than 500 artists from around the world, until 19 November.

For more information about Fantasie Meccaniche and the 2023 festival programme see Romaeuropa website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Romaeuropa Festival: Fantasie Meccaniche in Rome

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival: C LA VIE by Serge Aimé Coulibaly in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa: Tempest Project by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival: Rite de passage – Solo II at Villa Medici

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts Romaeuropa Festival 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Videocittà audiovisual festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Summertime Jazz Festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Roma Summer Fest 2023: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -