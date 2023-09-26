27.2 C
Tue, 26 September 2023
Exhibitions

Escher exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Escher exhibition from 31 October to 1 April.

Rome's Palazzo Bonaparte will display 300 works by Maurits Cornelius Escher in what organisers say is the "largest and most complete exhibition ever dedicated" to the Dutch graphic artist.

The show, which runs from 31 October until 1 April 2024, includes the artist's best known images as well as numerous works never shown in public before.

Some of the exhibition highlights include Hand with reflecting sphere (1935), Bond of Union (1956), Metamorphosis II (1939), Day and Night (1938) and the Emblemata series.

Born in 1898, Escher is famed for his mathematically-inspired woodcuts, lithographs and mezzotints featuring visually stunning designs that explore the seemingly impossible limits of architecture and infinity.

Fascinated by geometrical shapes, Escher distorted perspective and parallax to create scenes in which the eye is deceived, often leaving the viewer confounded.

The artist travelled extensively in Italy, living with his wife and son in Rome's Monteverde district (Via Poerio 122) from 1923 until the fascist political climate prompted the family's departure to Switzerland in 1935.

Escher died in The Netherlands in 1972. For exhibition details see Palazzo Bonaparte website.

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Escher exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

