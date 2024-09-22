18 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 22 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Roma CEO Lina Souloukou gets police escort after De Rossi fired
News Sport

Roma CEO Lina Souloukou gets police escort after De Rossi fired

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Backlash from Roma fans after De Rossi dismissal.

Roma CEO Lina Souloukou has been assigned police protection amid a backlash from the club's supporters after Daniele De Rossi was sacked as head coach, according to Italian media.

Souloukou, 41, has faced a barrage of insults and threats from a section of Giallorossi fans following the club's abrupt dismissal of De Rossi last Wednesday.

Roma supporters largely blame the Greek sports executive for the sacking of De Rossi, just three months after the former midfielder signed a three-year contract with his home club.

Souloukou has been not been assigned a full security detail, news agaency AdnKronos reports, however authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will decide in the coming days if a permanent escort is necessary.

The move comes as threatening banners taking aim at Souloukou and the football club's American owner Dan Friedkin have appeared around Rome in recent days.

De Rossi's controversial dimissal was made "in the best interests of the team", the Serie A club stated last week, following a poor start to the 2024-25 season and a string of winless games.

Roma's new head coach Ivan Jurić will make his debut at Sunday's match against Udinese amid reports that hardcore Roma fans will express their dissent by boycotting the first half hour of the game.

Photo: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Sport

Roma announce Ivan Juric as new head coach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Totò Schillaci, Italian football legend, dies at 59

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma sack Daniele De Rossi as head coach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome hosts Golden Gala 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome remembers Sven-Göran Eriksson

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome mural of Italian volleyball champion Paola Egonu defaced

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

AS Roma unveils design for new stadium in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Where to watch the Euro 2024 final in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -