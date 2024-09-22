Roma CEO Lina Souloukou gets police escort after De Rossi fired

Backlash from Roma fans after De Rossi dismissal.

Roma CEO Lina Souloukou has been assigned police protection amid a backlash from the club's supporters after Daniele De Rossi was sacked as head coach, according to Italian media.

Souloukou, 41, has faced a barrage of insults and threats from a section of Giallorossi fans following the club's abrupt dismissal of De Rossi last Wednesday.

Roma supporters largely blame the Greek sports executive for the sacking of De Rossi, just three months after the former midfielder signed a three-year contract with his home club.

Souloukou has been not been assigned a full security detail, news agaency AdnKronos reports, however authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will decide in the coming days if a permanent escort is necessary.

The move comes as threatening banners taking aim at Souloukou and the football club's American owner Dan Friedkin have appeared around Rome in recent days.

De Rossi's controversial dimissal was made "in the best interests of the team", the Serie A club stated last week, following a poor start to the 2024-25 season and a string of winless games.

Roma's new head coach Ivan Jurić will make his debut at Sunday's match against Udinese amid reports that hardcore Roma fans will express their dissent by boycotting the first half hour of the game.

Photo: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.