Rome Film Festival to honour Johnny Depp with career award

Viggo Mortensen also to receive career award at Festa del Cinema di Roma.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2024 Rome Film Festival which takes place in the Italian capital from 16-27 October.

The Rome festival will screen Modì - Three Days on the Wings of Madness, Depp's biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, with Riccardo Scamarcio in the title role alongside Al Pacino.

The biopic is described as a “72-hour whirlwind" in the life of the bohemian artist, through a chaotic series of events in Paris in 1916, four years before Modigliani's death aged 35.

There will be a career award too for American actor Viggo Mortensen who will present his film The Dead Don’t Hurt, a Western which he wrote, directed and stars in.

Veteran US director Francis Ford Coppola will also be in the Eternal City for a special ‘pre-opening’ Italian premiere of Megalopolis at Cinecittà Studios, on 14 October, and is set to receive an award from the Mayor of Rome.

Based at the Auditorium Parco della Musica since 2006, the film festival which offers cinema fans 12 days of movie premieres, screenings and special events.

The 19th edition of the Festa del Cinema di Roma, whose artistic director is Paola Malanga, is dedicated to legendary Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni on the centenary of the birth.

The 2024 festival opens with Andrea Segre's Berlinguer. La Grande Ambizione, a world premiere and one of the 18 films in the competition section.

The movie stars Elio Germano as Enrico Berlinguer who led the Italian Communist Party from 1972 until his death in 1984.

Other world premieres in competition include The Trainer by Tony Kaye, Paradiso in Vendita by Luca Barbareschi, and 100 Litres of Gold by Teemu Nikki.

For full details including programme and tickets see Rome Film Fest website.

Photo credit: Photo-Video Lab / Shutterstock.com.