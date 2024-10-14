24.1 C
News Sport

Udine to host Italy-Israel football match amid tight security

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pro-Palestinian rally to take place in Udine before match.

A Nations League football match between Italy and Israel will be held on Monday amid tight security in the north Italian city of Udine, against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict.

Security barriers have been erected around the two hotels hosting the Israeli and Italian footballers as well as around the Bluenergy Stadium where fans will be filtered by police in a high-security "red zone".

Only 11,700 tickets have been sold - out of a stadium capacity of 25,000 - for the Nations League match which is scheduled to kick off at 20.45 local time.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in the centre of Udine for a pro-Palestinian demonstration a few hours ahead of the game, with security chiefs dividing the city "in half" to avoid any connection points between the two events.

"Israel are a good team that can play football so we have to keep our balance and organisation" - Italy's coach Luciano Spalletti told reporters on Sunday, before addressing the ongoing conflict - "I think there are many Israelis who do not want the war and we must convince some others that this is something that must end."

The Azzurri are top of their Nations League group with seven points from three games after last week's 2-2 draw with Belgium in Rome.

Photo: Luciano Spalletti. Credit: ph.FAB / Shutterstock.com.

