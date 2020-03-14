Coronavirus: Rome closes parks and villas

Rome closes parks, villas and playgrounds as Italy battles Coronavirus.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has ordered the immediate closure of all parks, villas and public playgrounds to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The move, which follows similar measures in Milan and Bari, comes as many people in Rome took to the city's parks in recent days, despite calls for everyone to remain at home as much as possible.

The gates to all Rome parks are now locked, with police patrolling non-enclosed green areas such as Villa Borghese.

The order is in effect until 25 March however the city says that the reopening of the parks is subject to the end of the Coronavirus emergency.

