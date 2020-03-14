Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Trains in Lazio Region to follow summer timetable.

Rome's metro, buses and trams will cease operating each night at 21.00 - beginning on 14 March - as part of nationwide efforts to limit the spread of the escalating Coronavirus outbreak.

The move, adopted by Rome's municipal transport authority ATAC and suburban bus company Roma TPL, reflects a drop in demand and is in line with Italy's quarantine measures.

The reduced transport timetable will also affect light-rail lines operating in the capital.

Rome's night buses have been suspended and the city's taxi services cut by one third.

The move means that there is no public transport in the capital between 21.00 and 05.30 the next morning.

Most of Rome's Metro B line will be closed on 14-15 March, the first of nine weekend closures, as the city carries out Metro C works. The MB bus shuttle service between Castro Pretorio and Laurentina, normally in place each night from 21.00, has been suspended.

For full details affecting Rome public transport see ATAC website.

In addition all Trenitalia trains operating in the Lazio Region will follow the reduced summer-time timetable from 13 March.

The Leonardo Express airport service between Fiumicino and Termini station is reduced to one journey per hour while, in light of the cancellation of cruises, the Civitavecchia Express service to Rome has been suspended.

For full details see Regione Lazio website.

Photo credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com