Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Trains in Lazio Region to follow summer timetable.

Rome's metro, buses and trams will cease operating each night at 21.00 - beginning on 14 March - as part of nationwide efforts to limit the spread of the escalating Coronavirus outbreak.

The move, adopted by Rome's municipal transport authority ATAC and suburban bus company Roma TPL, reflects a drop in demand and is in line with Italy's quarantine measures.

The reduced transport timetable will also affect light-rail lines operating in the capital.

Rome's night buses have been suspended and the city's taxi services cut by one third.

The move means that there is no public transport in the capital between 21.00 and 05.30 the next morning.

Most of Rome's Metro B line will be closed on 14-15 March, the first of nine weekend closures, as the city carries out Metro C works. The MB bus shuttle service between Castro Pretorio and Laurentina, normally in place each night from 21.00, has been suspended.

For full details affecting Rome public transport see ATAC website.

In addition all Trenitalia trains operating in the Lazio Region will follow the reduced summer-time timetable from 13 March.

The Leonardo Express airport service between Fiumicino and Termini station is reduced to one journey per hour while, in light of the cancellation of cruises, the Civitavecchia Express service to Rome has been suspended.

For full details see Regione Lazio website.

Photo credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69762
Previous article Everything will be all right: Italy's message of hope

RELATED ARTICLES

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
Transport

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme
Transport

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years
Transport

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people
Transport

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years
Transport

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way
Transport

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers
Transport

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months
Transport

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February

Rome second worst city for hours lost in traffic
Transport

Rome second worst city for hours lost in traffic