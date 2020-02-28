Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome resumes work to connect Metro B to Metro C at Colosseum.

A large section of Rome's Metro B will close at 21.00 instead of 23.30 each night - from 2 March until 6 August - as the city begins the second phase of construction works to connect Metro C with the Metro B station at the Colosseum.

The early closures affect the Castro Pretorio-Laurentina section of the B line, comprising 13 stations including Colosseo and Termini, both of which are used heavily by tourists.

Rome's public transport company will provide 'MB' shuttle buses from 21.00 to 23.30 each night, and until 01.30 at weekends.

The Castro Pretorio-Rebibbia and Castro Pretorio-Jonio (B1) sections will operate as normal throughout this time. 

In addition to five months of closing early, this section of the B line will close completely for nine weekends: 14-15 and 21-22 March; 18-19 April; 2-3, 9-10 and 23-24 May; 6-7 and 27-28 June; 25-26 July. Shuttle buses will be active on these weekends from 05.30 until 01.30. 

Rome's public transport company ATAC says that the Metro B line will run as normal, with extra services, to cater for special events such as Primo Maggio (Labour Day), UEFA 2020 and major concerts.

The works are to allow for the creation of a tunnel connecting the existing Colosseo station on the B line to the new Fori Imperiali station on the Metro C, whose opening is scheduled in 2023.

The first phase of construction works on the Metro C interchange began last September and concluded in early December.

The third phase of construction works, with more early closing times, are expected to begin in June 2021.

Metro C is a driverless 19-km line which currently comprises 22 stations. It runs from Pantono in east Rome to S. Giovanni, where it connects with Metro A and Termini.

The connection at the Colosseum is crucial as it would see Rome's third subway connect to Metro B.

For full details of closures see ATAC website. Photo La Repubblica.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://www.atac.roma.it/page.asp?r=17170&p=159

View on Map

Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
