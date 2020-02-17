Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years

Metro A has been in operation in Rome since 1980.
Rome's Metro A line is celebrating 40 years since its inauguration at 05.30 on 16 February 1980.
The original Metro A route served 21 stations between Cinecittà in the city's eastern suburbs with Ottaviano near St Peter's.
The Metro A route was expanded subsequently from east to north, Anagnina to Battistini, with the number of stations extended to 27.
The cost of the original ticket in 1980 was 200 lire and the monthly pass, for Metro A and B, was 4,500 lire.
Metro A was in fact Rome's second subway line; Metro B was inagurated 65 years ago, in February 1955.
