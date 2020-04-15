Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps

Rome's Spanish Steps as you've never seen them before.

A new video shows a completely empty Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti, minus crowds due to the Coronavirus lockdown in Italy.

The impressive drone footage features only two sounds: the water trickling in the Barcaccia fountain and the squawk of a seagull atop the Sallustiano obelisk.

      See also:

The video was created by the Dirty Seagulls collective of drone photographers which includes Nils Astologo who made the recent Trevi Fountain video.

 

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps

Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style
Coronavirus in Italy

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'

Happy Easter To You, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Happy Easter To You, Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems
Coronavirus in Italy

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry
Coronavirus in Italy

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum
Coronavirus in Italy

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two