Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps
Rome's Spanish Steps as you've never seen them before.
A new video shows a completely empty Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti, minus crowds due to the Coronavirus lockdown in Italy.
The impressive drone footage features only two sounds: the water trickling in the Barcaccia fountain and the squawk of a seagull atop the Sallustiano obelisk.
See also:
The video was created by the Dirty Seagulls collective of drone photographers which includes Nils Astologo who made the recent Trevi Fountain video.
General Info
Address Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps
Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Let's pray Jesus, a safe way to win coronavirus. sernicolimarco@gmail.com
We are seeking mother tongue English teachers with experience and highly- motivated to teach YLE and ESOL Cambridge certifications to children as well as adults , days & evenings...
UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
CENTRE NEAR COLOSSEUM: charming cottage in park with own private garden, stunning views over the city : 100m2, 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, pantry, sitting/dining, veranda .Parking...
Norwegian Instructors required for Online Teaching - Immediate Start
Berlitz Italy is among the world leaders in the field of language learning services. We are currently seeking Norwegian instructors available to teach online. Candidates must be...