Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE

Naples landmark spells the word HOPE with window lights.

A skyscraper in Naples has given the southern Italian city a message of hope thanks to an ongoing initiative by the NH Napoli Panorama.

The four-star hotel in the historic centre of Naples is housed in a 30-storey building whose window lights it has been using to illuminate positive messages as Italy faces the Coronavirus emergency.

The windows of the landmark building were first lit up to form a heart, followed in recent days by the word LOVE, reports Neapolitan daily newspaper Il Mattino.

Now it is the turn of HOPE.

Photo NapoliToday

General Info

Address Via Medina, 70, 80133 Napoli NA, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE

Via Medina, 70, 80133 Napoli NA, Italy
