Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May
Rome supermarkets to continue with existing lockdown hours until 3 May.
Supermarkets and grocery stores in Rome and the Lazio Region will be closed completely on Saturday 25 April and Friday 1 May, Liberation Day and Labour Day respectively, according to an order by the Lazio Region.
The existing lockdown opening hours of supermarkets in Rome and throughout Lazio has also been continued until 3 May, open Monday to Saturday from 08.30 to 19.00, and on Sundays from 08.30 to 15.00.
For a list of supermarkets that carry out home deliveries in Rome see the city website.
