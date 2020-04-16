Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest

S. Severa Castle is star of photography competition during lockdown.

The Castello di S. Severa, located on the beach of the same name about 50km north of Rome, is the subject of a photo contest launched by the Lazio Region and Lazio Crea.

Under the title Un Castello Sempre Vivo, the competition involves photography enthusiasts submitting pictures that they took of the majestic 14th-century castle before the nationwide lockdown.

The contest is open, from 15 April until 15 May, to anyone over the age of 18. Photos should be sent by Messenger through the Castello di Santa Severa Facebook page.

Pictures will be published in an online album, with voters voting for their favourite images.

The three photos with the most likes will earn their photographers a prize: first place, a stay for two people for a weekend at the castle's hostel; second place, two free admissions for one of the upcoming events or shows; third place, an exclusive guided tour of the castle for two people, including a visit to the Saracen Tower.

For full details see the castle's Facebook page. Photos Lazio Crea.

General Info

Address SS 1 Via Aurelia, 00058 Castello Santa Severa RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest

SS 1 Via Aurelia, 00058 Castello Santa Severa RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style
Coronavirus in Italy

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'

Happy Easter To You, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Happy Easter To You, Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems
Coronavirus in Italy

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry
Coronavirus in Italy

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum
Coronavirus in Italy

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday