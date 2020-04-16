Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest

S. Severa Castle is star of photography competition during lockdown.

The Castello di S. Severa, located on the beach of the same name about 50km north of Rome, is the subject of a photo contest launched by the Lazio Region and Lazio Crea.

Under the title Un Castello Sempre Vivo, the competition involves photography enthusiasts submitting pictures that they took of the majestic 14th-century castle before the nationwide lockdown.

The contest is open, from 15 April until 15 May, to anyone over the age of 18. Photos should be sent by Messenger through the Castello di Santa Severa Facebook page.

Pictures will be published in an online album, with voters voting for their favourite images.

The three photos with the most likes will earn their photographers a prize: first place, a stay for two people for a weekend at the castle's hostel; second place, two free admissions for one of the upcoming events or shows; third place, an exclusive guided tour of the castle for two people, including a visit to the Saracen Tower.

For full details see the castle's Facebook page. Photos Lazio Crea.