Rome reduces supermarket opening times

No more 24-hour food shopping in Rome.

All food shops and supermarkets in Rome and across the Lazio region now have shorter opening hours, following an agreement reached between trade unions and regional authorities, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The move is part of measures to reduce the number of people going outside during the nationwide quarantine, due to the Coronavirus, as well as taking into account the working conditions of the roughly 300,000 people employed in the supermarket sector in the Lazio region.

The new timetable for food shops is 08.30 to 19.00, Monday to Saturday, closing at 15.00 on Sundays.  

The measure, which extends to shops that are normally open 24-hours a day, also prohibits people travelling far distances from their home to go shopping.

Supermarket managers are obliged to control the flow of customers, guaranteeing adequate interpersonal space and ensuring that workplaces are sanitised.

The move comes as Eurospin outlets in the capital have started taking the temperature of their customers, according to a report in Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Photo Corriere della Sera

