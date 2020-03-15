'Too many people still on Rome streets' say Chinese doctors

Rome mayor calls on city's residents to respect quarantine rules.

"From what we have seen, and based on our experience, there are still too many people on the streets."

This is the opinion of two Chinese doctors, part of a team of nine experts who flew to Rome to help Italy tackle its Coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese doctors arrived in Rome on 12 March, bringing with them 31 tons of medical aid, including respirators, for distribution by the Italian Red Cross.

The two medics, Liang Zongan and Xiao Ning, told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the only way to succeed in the battle against Coronavirus is for "everyone to rigorously respect these guidelines."

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi went one step further today by defining the minority who flout the quarantine rules as "idiots" who put the lives of others, including their loved ones, at risk.

Reminding people that the city's parks are now closed, Raggi appealed to everyone to "respect the rules and stay at home", saying: "let's win this battle together."

Photo Adnkronos