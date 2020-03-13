Coronavirus: China sends doctors and medical aid to Italy

China sends medical experts and hospital equipment to help in Italy's Coronavirus emergency.

A team of top Chinese doctors landed in Rome last night as part of China's effort to help Italy tackle the country's escalating Coronavirus outbreak.

The nine experts, led by the vice-president of the Chinese Red Cross, Yang Huichuan, and Liang Zongan, a distinguished professor of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, played a crucial role in managing the Coronavirus emergency in China.

The doctors brought with them 31 tons of medical aid including respiratory machines, tens of thousands of masks and other vital hospital equipment, to be distributed by the Italian Red Cross.

The Chinese ambassador to Italy, Li Junhua, joined Francesco Rocca, the president of the Italian Red Cross, to welcome the team to Rome.

"This is a concrete and rapid response, activated within 48 hours" - said Rocca - "The presence of the team of experts who will be able to bring their knowledge to our health professionals is very important as we unite with a common goal: to defeat the virus."

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi tweeted: "Many thanks to the embassy and all the Chinese people for their help against #Covid19. I welcome the team of doctors who arrived from Shanghai to Italy yesterday to help us stop this terrible epidemic. Together we will make it. #Andratuttobene" [Everything will be ok].

The arrival of the team came as China recorded just 8 new Coronavirus cases compared to the 2,651 new infections and 189 more deaths on the same day in Italy.