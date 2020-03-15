The sky is always more blue: life in lockdown Italy
Quarantined Italians unite in music from their balconies as Italy rediscovers the sound of church bells.
Rome. Last night the bells at the Basilica of S. Maria in Trastevere rang out for a full 10 minutes in an expression of 'closeness, solidarity and prayer' towards all those suffering the consequences of Coronavirus, for the victims, their families, all those most fragile and at risk.
The gesture comes as Italy is in total shutdown, with 60 million people in quarantine while the country battles an escalating Coronavirus outbreak.
The church in Trastevere is one of the oldest in Rome and is the focal point of a neighbourhood which has undergone enormous change in recent decades but still clings to its Roman working-class roots.Bells rang out in unison from all churches in Trastevere, filling the normally bustling Saturday night streets with a sound that Romans are not accustomed to hearing without the backdrop of traffic and city bustle.
The ancient cacophony of bells against stony silence was stirring, with almost a wartime feel, and it will be repeated each evening at 20.00, for ten minutes.
At midday yesterday Italy erupted in applause for the valiant efforts of the country's doctors and nurses as they work around the clock to battle the Coronavirus.
