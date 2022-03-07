Jago exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Palazzo Bonaparte, which has reopened after two years, hosts an exhibition dedicated to the young Italian sculptor Jago, from 12 March until 3 July.

Born Jacopo Cardillo in 1987, Jago is known for his hyper-realistic sculptures and has a huge following on social media.

The show features 12 works, ranging from small carved river stones to the more recent monumental sculpture La Pietà and his high-profile Habemus Hominem bust of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.