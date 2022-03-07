Jago exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Palazzo Bonaparte, which has reopened after two years, hosts an exhibition dedicated to the young Italian sculptor Jago, from 12 March until 3 July.

Born Jacopo Cardillo in 1987, Jago is known for his hyper-realistic sculptures and has a huge following on social media.

The show features 12 works, ranging from small carved river stones to the more recent monumental sculpture La Pietà and his high-profile Habemus Hominem bust of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

For full visiting details see Palazzo Bonaparte website. Photo Arthemisia.

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Jago exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

