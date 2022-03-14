Rome talk by Janine di Giovanni: A Life as a War Correspondent

Award-winning journalist, war correspondent and author Janine di Giovanni will speak at the Center for American Studies in Rome on Monday 21 March.

The event, scheduled at 19.00, is organised by The American University of Rome, in partnership with the American Club of Rome.

In her talk, titled A Life as a War Correspondent, Janine di Giovanni will share the "darkest sides of our recent history which, unfortunately, echoes what is happening on the ground in Ukraine" at this time.

A war reporter for almost three decades, di Giovanni has covered conflicts zones around the world including the first Palestinian intifada, the siege of Sarajevo, the Rwandan genocide, as well as wars in Sierra Leone, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Chechnya, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

She also reported extensively in Iraq, pre and post-invasion, and covered both the Arab Spring and the conflict in Syria.

Di Giovanni's reportage focuses on war crimes, global terrorism, refugee issues and sexual violence during wartime, with the aim of documenting first-hand evidence that can be cited in subsequent war crimes tribunals.

Formerly a senior foreign correspondent for The Times and contributing editor for Vanity Fair, she now writes for leading publications including the New York Times, the Washington Post and The Guardian.

She is the recipient of multiple prestigious accolades including the National Magazine Award, two Amnesty International Prizes, and the Courage in Journalism Award.

To register your attendance at her talk at the Centro Studi Americani on Via Michelangelo Caetani 32, click here.

