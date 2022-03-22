The Academy of the Sfaccendati concerts at Palazzola

Mozart's Flute Quartets with the Rome Instrumental Ensemble.

With the beginning of spring, the Accademia degli Sfaccendati resumes their concerts.

On Saturday 26th March, at 6:30 pm, there will be a preview concert in the splendid venue of the Palazzola Convent overlooking Lake Albano.

An appointment not to be missed, the Rome Instrumental Ensemble will perform Mozart's Quartets for flute and strings. Among the extraordinary musicians to play the baroque and classical repertoire: Manuel Granatiero flute, Giorgio Sasso violin, Teresa Ceccato viola, Marco Ceccato cello.

The Quartets for flute and strings were composed between 1777 and 1778 and are one-of-a-kind in Mozart's catalogue in which the freshness of the discourse, the overflowing and continuous innovation, and the concertante wisdom transcend the conventions of the galant style.

The programme will be conducted by the young musicologist Valerio Sebastiani.

After the concert, those who wish can dine in the beautiful rooms of the Convent.

Reservations for the concert and dinner should be made by calling 3331375561 or 069398003. In compliance with anti- covid regulations, access is granted with Super Green Pass and ffp2 mask.

concerti.sfaccendati@gmail.com