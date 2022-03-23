Rome's government before Caesar: Exhibition at Capitoline Museums

Under the title "Cursus Honorum: The government of Rome before Caesar", this exhibition at the Capitoline Museums illustrates the political roles forming the backbone of the power system that governed Rome in the Republican age.

The artefacts on display, examining the life of patricians as well as plebeians, are explained to visitors by "talking statues" in each room.

The exhibition is open from 24 March until 2 October, for visiting details see Capitoline Museum website. Photo Zeno Colantoni.