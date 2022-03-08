Rome to host Super Baroque exhibition at Scuderie

Superbarocco: Art in Genoa from Rubens to Magnasco is the title of an exhibition due to open at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome on 26 March.

The show is billed as "a journey among the aristocratic families, the splendour, the wealth, the power, the magnificence, the masterpieces and works of an entire era in the city that has become the centre of the world, Genoa, the Superb."

Tickets for the exhibition, which follows the recent Dante show, go on sale from midday on 8 March. For more details see Scuderie website.

We will update this article when more information becomes available. 

General Info

Address Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

