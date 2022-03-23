Rome exhibition: London Calling: British Contemporary Art Now

Palazzo Cipolla presents London Calling: British Contemporary Art Now, an exhibition dedicated to British contemporary art by 13 internationally renowned artists with strong links to the UK capital.

The 30 works on display were created by artists from various generations, all of whom have either lived or studied in London.

The exhibited artists were born over five decades, between 1937 and 1978: David Hockney, Michael Craig-Martin, Sean Scully, Tony Cragg, Anish Kapoor, Julian Opie, Grayson Perry, Yinka Shonibare, Jake and Dinos Chapman, Damien Hirst, Mat Collishaw, Annie Morris and Idris Khan.

The pieces on show were created using diverse techniques including ceramics, painting, sculpture, drawing, photography and video.

For tickets and visiting details see Palazzo Cipolla website. Photo Corriere della Sera.

General Info

Address Via del Corso, 320, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition: London Calling: British Contemporary Art Now

Via del Corso, 320, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

