Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell

Rome to mark 700 years of poet's death with first major exhibition dedicated to Dante's Inferno.

Following the success of the Raphael 500 exhibition, the Scuderie del Quirinale returns with a new show marking another important milestone: the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri.

Titled Inferno and running from 15 October to 9 January 2022, the exhibition will comprise more than 200 artworks from over 80 museums, public collections and private collections from Italy, the Vatican and across Europe.

Inferno will document a wide range of hell-related iconography, from the Middle Ages to the present day, in what is hailed as the first major art exhibition dedicated to this theme.

Curated by Jean Clair, the "powerful, ambitious and spectacular" show will take visitors on a terrifying visual journey into the depths of hell, as imagined by artists through the centuries, accompanied by the words of Dante, the 'Father of the Italian language'.

Hell, anonymous, c.1510-1520, Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga, Lisbon © Bridgeman Images.

These visions range from the tormented and nightmarish to the romanticised, from Mediaeval to Baroque, up to psychoanalytic interpretations from the 20th century.

The exhibition also presents scenes of "hell on earth" and delves into the concept of salvation, as offered by Dante in the last canto of the Inferno Canticle: “…And so we went out to see the stars again.”

During the show's first weeks, visitors will be able to gaze into the Abyss of Hell by Botticelli, on loan from the Vatican, together with a scale paster cast model of Rodin's Gates of Hell from the Musée Rodin in Paris.

There will be other masterpieces too, by artists including Beato Angelico, Botticelli, Bosch, Bruegel, Goya, Manet, Delacroix, Rodin, Cézanne, Richter and Kiefer.

For exhibition details and visiting information check the Scuderie del Quirinale websiteCover image: José Benliure Gil, La barca di Caronte, 1896 © Museo de Bellas Artes de Valencia.

General Info

Address Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell

Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75302
Previous article Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome city museums free on Sunday 1 August
Culture

Rome city museums free on Sunday 1 August

What's on in Rome: Best summer exhibitions
Culture

What's on in Rome: Best summer exhibitions

Rome starts work at Largo Argentina site ahead of Bvlgari project
Culture

Rome starts work at Largo Argentina site ahead of Bvlgari project

Rome's Etruscan Museum opens its gardens for cocktails and jazz this summer
Culture

Rome's Etruscan Museum opens its gardens for cocktails and jazz this summer

Michelangelo's lost bridge to float over Rome
Culture

Michelangelo's lost bridge to float over Rome

Rome renames Auditorium after Ennio Morricone
Culture

Rome renames Auditorium after Ennio Morricone

Tea on terrace over Rome's Spanish Steps to celebrate Keats and Shelley
Culture

Tea on terrace over Rome's Spanish Steps to celebrate Keats and Shelley

Italy celebrates Night of Museums
Culture

Italy celebrates Night of Museums

Rome stages Shakespeare festival at Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese
Culture

Rome stages Shakespeare festival at Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese

Must see exhibitions this summer in Italy
Culture

Must see exhibitions this summer in Italy

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until 2022
Culture

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until 2022

Rome dead pig sculpture sparks outcry
Culture

Rome dead pig sculpture sparks outcry

Ancient Rome light shows by night at the Forum of Augustus
Culture

Ancient Rome light shows by night at the Forum of Augustus

World of colour: Rome opens Futurist home of Giacomo Balla
Culture

World of colour: Rome opens Futurist home of Giacomo Balla

James Joyce in Rome
Articles

James Joyce in Rome