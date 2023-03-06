Rome Bridal Week opens the season of international bridal fairs

Rome Bridal Week

The Rome event will host major bridal brands from 25-27 March.

Rome Bridal Week is close upon us.

The event dedicated to new 2024 trends in bridal, groom, ceremony and accessories will take place inside Pavilion 3 at the Fiera di Roma a few kilometers from Fiumicino International Airport.

The event will host a number of Italian and foreign bridal brands. Among them: Nicole, Peter Langner, Maison Signore, Randy Fenoli, Justin Alexander and Luisa Sposa just to name a few.

Many visitors are expected at the fair from all over the world.

Rome Bridal Week opens the season of international fairs that will continue in Milan with Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni and in Barcelona with Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

To participate in the new edition of Rome Bridal Week simply pre-register at: romebridalweek.it