Exhibitions

Rome exhibition by Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Planetary Garden exhibition by Pietro Ruffo.

Rome's Galleria Lorcan O'Neill presents The Planetary Garden, an exhibition by contemporary Roman artist Pietro Ruffo, from 14 March until April.

The exhibition is described by the gallery as a reflection by Ruffo on human evolution and our interactions with our planet. 

"With references to ancient forgotten cities overgrown with vines, classical Rome, and Piranesian architecture, Ruffo creates with his distinctive cut-out techniques multi-layered works which speak of the eternal power of nature throughout the geological eras", reads a statement from the gallery.

For full details of the exhibition, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday 14 March from 18.30-20.00, see Galleria Lorcan O'Neill website.

Address

Address Vicolo de' Catinari, 3, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition by Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill

Vicolo de' Catinari, 3, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

