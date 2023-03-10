ExtraTeatro: My Name is Anne

ExtraTeatro, a Rome theatre company that produces shows in English for kids and teenagers, presents My Name is Anne at Teatro Belli in Trastevere on Saturday 18 March at 19.00.

The show, aimed at the 12-18 age group, offers a modern perspective of the story of Anne Frank with powerful music, inspired set design and "a mix of unforgettable, touching and unexpectedly comic characters".

For tickets and full information about the production - described by organisers as "a timeless and universal story of an amazing girl against a world of injustice and hypocrisy" - see ExtraTeatro website.