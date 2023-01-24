Ways of saying cheers in Italian

Cheers, or 'salute"' in Italian, is a common expression used to make a toast when raising a glass. It is a simple phrase that is easy to learn and use, and it is an excellent way to express gratitude and goodwill to those around you.

'Cin cin' is the most common way to say 'cheers' in Italian. This is a casual and informal toast that is commonly used among friends and family. "Salute" is another way to say "cheers," which is more formal and is often used in more formal settings, such as a dinner party or a business event.

It is customary to make eye contact with the person being toasted and to say 'cin cin' or 'salute' while clinking glasses. A personal sentiment or wish, such as "to your health" or "to our friendship," is also common.

When visiting Italy, it's also important to remember that there are some customs to follow, such as not clinking glasses with someone of higher social status, such as an elder or a superior.

Finally, knowing how to say "cheers" in Italian is a great way to express gratitude and goodwill to those around you. "Cin cin" is a more casual and informal way of toasting, whereas "salute" is more formal. When toasting, remember to make eye contact and clink glasses, as well as to respect customs and traditions.