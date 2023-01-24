12 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 24 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ways of saying cheers in Italian
News Blog

Ways of saying cheers in Italian

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cheers, or 'salute"' in Italian, is a common expression used to make a toast when raising a glass. It is a simple phrase that is easy to learn and use, and it is an excellent way to express gratitude and goodwill to those around you.

'Cin cin' is the most common way to say 'cheers' in Italian. This is a casual and informal toast that is commonly used among friends and family. "Salute" is another way to say "cheers," which is more formal and is often used in more formal settings, such as a dinner party or a business event.

It is customary to make eye contact with the person being toasted and to say 'cin cin' or 'salute' while clinking glasses. A personal sentiment or wish, such as "to your health" or "to our friendship," is also common.

When visiting Italy, it's also important to remember that there are some customs to follow, such as not clinking glasses with someone of higher social status, such as an elder or a superior.

Finally, knowing how to say "cheers" in Italian is a great way to express gratitude and goodwill to those around you. "Cin cin" is a more casual and informal way of toasting, whereas "salute" is more formal. When toasting, remember to make eye contact and clink glasses, as well as to respect customs and traditions.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Blog

Villa Borghese, one of Rome's most iconic parks

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Blog Editorials

The history of the Italian national flag

Margaret Kovick Margaret Kovick -
Blog

Merry Christmas in Italian

Alessandro Alderisio Alessandro Alderisio -
Blog

Best Christmas Markets in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Blog

Best Things To Do in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Blog Editorials

Visiting Val d’Orcia: our two day guide

Caitlin Frost Caitlin Frost -
Blog Editorials

Best places to get married in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Blog

Best pizza in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -