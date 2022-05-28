The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome stage Art

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Art by Yasmina Reza, an English-language production translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Sandra Provost, from 1-5 June.

Described as a "witty and thought-provoking comedy", the play explores themes about art and friendship.

Winner of numerous awards including the 1996 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play, the hit play has been produced in 45 countries and translated into some 30 languages.

The Rome production takes place at Teatro Le Salette Wednesday to Friday 1-3 June at 19.30 and Saturday and Sunday 4-5 June at 17.30.

Organisers say the show is suitable for all audiences, with occasional use of strong language. FFP2 masks required in the theatre.

The cast, in order of appearance, features Esmeralda Lundius, Fabiana De Rose, Camilla Mazzitelli.

Tickets cost €15, reduced €12 (students), for booking and info contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 347-8248661.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome stage Art

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

