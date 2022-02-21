Beat Generation concert in Rome

The Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents an evocative concert with POWER AND BEYOND PROJECT BAND on Tuesday 22 February at 19.30 at Teatro Le Salette.

The band will present a setlist of timeless classics capturing the essence of the Beat Generation, with songs by Procol Harum, The Animals, The Monkees, The Mamas & The Papas, Tom Jones and more.

Super Green Pass and FFP2 masks mandatory. Tickets €15, reduced for students €13.

Booking required and doors open at 19.00. The theatre, on Vicolo del Campanile 14, is equipped with a new, efficient air circulation system.

For information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Beat Generation concert in Rome

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

