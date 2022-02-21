Beat Generation concert in Rome

The Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents an evocative concert with POWER AND BEYOND PROJECT BAND on Tuesday 22 February at 19.30 at Teatro Le Salette.

The band will present a setlist of timeless classics capturing the essence of the Beat Generation, with songs by Procol Harum, The Animals, The Monkees, The Mamas & The Papas, Tom Jones and more.

Super Green Pass and FFP2 masks mandatory. Tickets €15, reduced for students €13.

Booking required and doors open at 19.00. The theatre, on Vicolo del Campanile 14, is equipped with a new, efficient air circulation system.

For information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.