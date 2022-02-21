The Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – presents an evocative concert with POWER AND BEYOND PROJECT BAND on Tuesday 22 February at 19.30 at Teatro Le Salette.
The band will present a setlist of timeless classics capturing the essence of the Beat Generation, with songs by Procol Harum, The Animals, The Monkees, The Mamas & The Papas, Tom Jones and more.
Super Green Pass and FFP2 masks mandatory. Tickets €15, reduced for students €13.
Booking required and doors open at 19.00. The theatre, on Vicolo del Campanile 14, is equipped with a new, efficient air circulation system.
For information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.
General Info
View on Map
Beat Generation concert in Rome
Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
