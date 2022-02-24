St. Stephen's School Rome: The Future of Art: Creating Inclusive Spaces

St. Stephen's School in Rome hosts a special panel titled "The Future of Art: Creating Inclusive Spaces" on Sunday 6 March at 18.00.

The event will examine the current state of the art world and creative industries with a focus on inclusivity - from racial and gender inclusivity to sustainability - featuring St. Stephen's Alumni.

Moderated by Pietro Pantalani, the associate director of the Lévy Gorvy gallery in London, the panel includes stylist and creative director Nicola Formichetti, Rachel Nicholson, director of Visitor Engagement and Research at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art; and artist and podcaster Isotta Page.

To register your attendance at the event click here.

General Info

Address Via Aventina, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

