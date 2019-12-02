Olivetti graphic design at MAXXI in Rome
3 Dec. Rome's MAXXI hosts Lezioni Olivettiane®. Adriano Olivetti’s designers, the third cycle of the project created in collaboration with the Adriano Olivetti Foundation.
The series of three meetings is dedicated to advertising graphics, interior design, product design, and all creatives who have made the image of the Ivrea factory famous throughout the world.
The programme begins with "Graphic design with Vanni Pasca" on Tuesday 3 December from 18.00-20.00. For full details see MAXXI website.
MAXXI, Via Guido Reni, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
