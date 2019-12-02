Olivetti graphic design at MAXXI in Rome

3 Dec. Rome's MAXXI hosts Lezioni Olivettiane®. Adriano Olivetti’s designers, the third cycle of the project created in collaboration with the Adriano Olivetti Foundation.
The series of three meetings is dedicated to advertising graphics, interior design, product design, and all creatives who have made the image of the Ivrea factory famous throughout the world.
The programme begins with "Graphic design with Vanni Pasca" on Tuesday 3 December from 18.00-20.00. For full details see MAXXI website.

General Info

Address MAXXI, Via Guido Reni, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Olivetti graphic design at MAXXI in Rome

MAXXI, Via Guido Reni, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: Farnesina Digital Art Experience
Art

Rome: Farnesina Digital Art Experience

100 Painters at the Spanish Steps in Rome
Art

100 Painters at the Spanish Steps in Rome

Videocittà: virtual reality and videoart in Rome
Art

Videocittà: virtual reality and videoart in Rome

100 painters on Rome's Via Margutta
Art

100 painters on Rome's Via Margutta

Animation festival at beachside castle near Rome
Art

Animation festival at beachside castle near Rome

Helen Frankenthaler talk at Galleria Nazionale in Rome
Art

Helen Frankenthaler talk at Galleria Nazionale in Rome

Rome painting: Hanka Zborowska by Amedeo Modigliani
Art

Rome painting: Hanka Zborowska by Amedeo Modigliani

International Women's Day at MAXXI in Rome
Art

International Women's Day at MAXXI in Rome

IED Factory 2019: Imponderabilia in Rome
Art

IED Factory 2019: Imponderabilia in Rome

Zerocalcare autograph session at MAXXI in Rome
Art

Zerocalcare autograph session at MAXXI in Rome

GALLA celebrates one year in Monti
Art

GALLA celebrates one year in Monti

Rome Art Week party at Borgo Ripa
Art

Rome Art Week party at Borgo Ripa

Alvin Curran at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome
Art

Alvin Curran at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Sarah Sze and Okwui Enwezor talk in Rome
Art

Sarah Sze and Okwui Enwezor talk in Rome

Contemporary Art Day in Rome
Art

Contemporary Art Day in Rome