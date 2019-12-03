Inge Morath exhibition in Rome

30 Nov-19 Jan. The Museo di Roma in Trastevere hosts Italy's first retrospective dedicated to the work of Inge Morath (1923-2002), the first female photojournalist to join the Magnum photo agency.

Morath captured the portraits of many great artists and writers from Henri Moore and Pablo Picasso to Doris Lessing and Philip Roth, as well as celebrities such as Igor Stravinsky, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Pierre Cardin and Fidel Castro.

The Rome exhibition comprises 140 photographs, including portraits of Morath by masters such as Henri Cartier-Bresson and Yul Brinner.

For full exhibition details see museum website.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Egidio, 1b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Inge Morath exhibition in Rome

Piazza di S. Egidio, 1b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

