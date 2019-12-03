Rome musical in English: Forever '69

7 Dec. Arts in English presents Forever '69, an original musical show to celebrate some of the life-changing events and music of 1969, written by Ailleen Moir.

The story of the family-friendly show is told, in English, through the eyes of 16-year-old Micky and her grandmother, and features the music of David Bowie, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin.

The show will be held at Teatro in Portico at 17.00 and 21.00 on Saturday 7 December.

To reserve email artsinenglish@virgilio.it or tel 330926387.