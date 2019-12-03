Rome's MAXXI celebrates architect Gio Ponti

27 Nov-13 April. MAXXI celebrates the career of Gio Ponti (1891-1979), the acclaimed Italian architect, industrial designer, art director, writer, critic and artist, with a major retrospective 40 years after his death.

A focal point of the exhibition is Ponti's versatility in relation to his designs, from household objects to the realisation of complex architectural projects such as the Pirelli skyscraper in Milan or Taranto Cathedral.

The show presents archive materials, models, photographs, books and objects providing insights into the mind of a remarkable Italian architect whose legacy can be seen in important buildings around the world.

For exhibition details see MAXXI website. Concattedrale Taranto. Credit Gio Ponti Archives.