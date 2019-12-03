Rome's MAXXI celebrates architect Gio Ponti

27 Nov-13 April. MAXXI celebrates the career of Gio Ponti (1891-1979), the acclaimed Italian architect, industrial designer, art director, writer, critic and artist, with a major retrospective 40 years after his death.

A focal point of the exhibition is Ponti's versatility in relation to his designs, from household objects to the realisation of complex architectural projects such as the Pirelli skyscraper in Milan or Taranto Cathedral.

The show presents archive materials, models, photographs, books and objects providing insights into the mind of a remarkable Italian architect whose legacy can be seen in important buildings around the world.

For exhibition details see MAXXI website. Concattedrale Taranto. Credit Gio Ponti Archives.

General Info

Address Via Guido Reni, 4A, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's MAXXI celebrates architect Gio Ponti

Via Guido Reni, 4A, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

Inge Morath exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Inge Morath exhibition in Rome

Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
Exhibitions

Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

100 Christmas Cribs in Rome
Exhibitions

100 Christmas Cribs in Rome

Rome postcard-sized paintings in Trastevere
Exhibitions

Rome postcard-sized paintings in Trastevere

Nina's Carousel at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Nina's Carousel at MAXXI in Rome

Andy Warhol exhibition in Naples
Exhibitions

Andy Warhol exhibition in Naples

St Stephen's Cultural Center Rome: Looking at the trees gazing at the sky
Exhibitions

St Stephen's Cultural Center Rome: Looking at the trees gazing at the sky

Enzo Cucchi at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Enzo Cucchi at MAXXI in Rome

Corrado Cagli exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Corrado Cagli exhibition in Rome

Van Gogh and Monet Experience in Rome
Exhibitions

Van Gogh and Monet Experience in Rome

Rome's MAXXI celebrates the spiritual in art
Exhibitions

Rome's MAXXI celebrates the spiritual in art

Valadier exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome
Exhibitions

Valadier exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

Gender equality photo exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Gender equality photo exhibition in Rome

Who is afraid of the dark? at Musja in Rome
Exhibitions

Who is afraid of the dark? at Musja in Rome