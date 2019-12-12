Rome: Farnesina Digital Art Experience

Video mapping at Rome foreign affairs ministry.

14 Dec. The Farnesina Digital Art Experience project, created in collaboration with Bright Festival and part of the Videocity programme, takes place at Italy's foreign affairs ministry in Rome on 14 December.

The event, which begins at 19.00 and is open to the public, is described as "an unprecedented video mapping show" that will pave the way for a new appreciation of Italian digital art on an international level.

For full details see Bright Festival website.