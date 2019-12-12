Video mapping at Rome foreign affairs ministry.
14 Dec. The Farnesina Digital Art Experience project, created in collaboration with Bright Festival and part of the Videocity programme, takes place at Italy's foreign affairs ministry in Rome on 14 December.
The event, which begins at 19.00 and is open to the public, is described as "an unprecedented video mapping show" that will pave the way for a new appreciation of Italian digital art on an international level.
For full details see Bright Festival website.
General Info
View on Map
Rome: Farnesina Digital Art Experience
Palazzo della Farnesina, Piazzale della Farnesina, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time
ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat