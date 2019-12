Family fun with Rome musical by ExtraTeatro.

28 Dec-6 Jan. ExtraTeatro, a Rome theatre company that produces shows in English for kids, presents My Monster Friend, a bilingual musical comedy for the whole family, at Teatro Belli in Trastevere.

Described as a "wonderfully energetic, hilarious reimagining of Frankenstein" the show is brought to life with an "amazing set, spectacular musical numbers and laugh-out loud comedy whether you speak English or Italian or both."

Lonely Doctor Science-stein creates a friend with a brain he ordered online. Buongiorno! Oh no! Itʼs an Italian brain! Donʼt worry doctor, this monster makes pasta and knows how to rock!

The musical - aimed at children from the age of five upwards - is staged at 16.30 on 28-29-30 December, and 2-3-4-5-6 January.