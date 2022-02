Guido Reni and Rome: Nature and Devotion.

Rome's Galleria Borghese presents a exhibition of works by Guido Reni, the first such major show dedicated to the Baroque master in Italy in more than three decades.

The exhibition, which runs from 1 March until 22 May, is built around Reni’s painting Country Dance, recently returned to the museum’s collection from which it was sold at the end of the 19th century.

Curated by Francesca Cappelletti, the exhibition will focus on Reni's interest in landscape painting in relationship to the other Italian and foreign painters active in Rome in the early 17th century.

Through the display of more than 30 works, the show examines the first years of the artist’s stay in Rome, his enthusiastic study of antiquity and the Renaissance, his awe of his contemporary Caravaggio and his relationship with his patrons.