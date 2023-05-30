24.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Paolo Portoghesi, Italian architect, dies at 92
News

Paolo Portoghesi, Italian architect, dies at 92

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Portoghesi designed the Mosque of Rome.

Paolo Portoghesi, the renowned Italian architect, died on Tuesday 30 May aged 92.

The leading theorist of postmodern architecture in Italy died at his home in Calcata near Rome, news agency ANSA reported, and had been writing a book on beauty.

Portoghesi, who was dean of the Faculty of Architecture at the Politecnico di Milano university from 1968–1978, established an architectural practice with architect-engineer Vittorio Gigliotti in Rome in 1964.

Portoghesi designed numerous landmark buildings in Italy, including the Casa Baldi in Rome (1959) and the Church of Sacra Famiglia in Salerno (1969).

However he is best known for designing the Mosque of Rome, located in the Parioli district of the capital, which was inaugurated in 1995 after more than two decades of planning and construction.

Photo Il Mattino

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Italy opens museums for free on 2 and 4 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome opera house stages summer festival at Baths of Caracalla

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy to hike museum tickets by €1 to restore flood-damaged heritage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Discover Rome's hidden architectural gems with Open House Roma 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Discover Italy's hidden historic homes and gardens

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts Night of Museums on 13 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy cinemas show film charting rivalry between Borromini and Bernini

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -