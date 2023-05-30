Paolo Portoghesi, Italian architect, dies at 92

Portoghesi designed the Mosque of Rome.

Paolo Portoghesi, the renowned Italian architect, died on Tuesday 30 May aged 92.

The leading theorist of postmodern architecture in Italy died at his home in Calcata near Rome, news agency ANSA reported, and had been writing a book on beauty.

Portoghesi, who was dean of the Faculty of Architecture at the Politecnico di Milano university from 1968–1978, established an architectural practice with architect-engineer Vittorio Gigliotti in Rome in 1964.

Portoghesi designed numerous landmark buildings in Italy, including the Casa Baldi in Rome (1959) and the Church of Sacra Famiglia in Salerno (1969).

However he is best known for designing the Mosque of Rome, located in the Parioli district of the capital, which was inaugurated in 1995 after more than two decades of planning and construction.

